Update to ver 0.3.1 on August 26, 2023

- Character "Knight".
Fixed that the thrown spear did not come back automatically when the round ended just before the spear throw
Fixed that the spear throw did not hit the "Bouncing Ball" skill
- Fixed anomalies in the amount of enhancement of the "Grenade Sphere" skill when it was raised to lvl 3 and 4
- Fixed some UI operations on Gamepad that were not working properly
Blow Away Survivors update for 26 August 2023
