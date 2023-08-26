 Skip to content

Blow Away Survivors update for 26 August 2023

Update to ver 0.3.1 on August 26, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12039314 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Character "Knight".
    　Fixed that the thrown spear did not come back automatically when the round ended just before the spear throw
    　Fixed that the spear throw did not hit the "Bouncing Ball" skill
  • Fixed anomalies in the amount of enhancement of the "Grenade Sphere" skill when it was raised to lvl 3 and 4
  • Fixed some UI operations on Gamepad that were not working properly

