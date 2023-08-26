 Skip to content

Time and Time again - a Strategy game update for 26 August 2023

Changelog - v0.6.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12039294 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI

  • Happiness breakdown screen now updated with icons for each line, icons on left side.
  • New line added for Happiness reduction from disease deaths in Happiness breakdown screen.
  • Line added in Sanitation breakdown for the new factor of 'Low sanitation over time'.
  • Minor UI updates to Lobby screen.
  • Icon overhaul
  • Removed maxWidth of unit details in HUD which would make some text cut off poorly on very wide displays.

Gameplay

  • Difficulty can now be selected for the main scenarios.
  • Some scenarios you start with more population based on difficulty selection. Defender on Medium is now much easier than it used to be (old settings retained in Hard mode)
  • Sanitation simulation of diseases now varies with Difficulty selected.
  • Score calculation at victory now takes Difficulty into consideration.
  • Low sanitation over longer periods of time will now stack up, reducing your sanitation further. It can never exceed 10% of your sanitation penalty from population size.
  • Food rationing at lower levels now affects sanitation.
  • Adjusted/reduced how many units pacifistic AI nations recruit.
  • Adjusted how AI selects food rationing in their settlements.
  • Adjusted how AI recruits units, taking into consideration units in current recruitment queue. It was previously over-queuing recruitments.
  • Increased happiness from Standard rations and Extra rations.

Multiplayer

  • Fixed color of settlement flag in multiplayer.

Graphics

  • Birds added.
  • Increased ambient light in world map.

Input

  • Adjusted so integer inputs in settings no longer adjust on scrolling. Scrolling to adjust still works but requires first clicking/hitting Enter on the relevant setting to activate it for editing.

Bug

  • Fixed an issue where clicking on integer inputs in settings would make the description disappear.
  • Fixed a soft-lock issue where the Defender tutorial would not load properly.

Audio

  • Voice SFX now available in Swedish locale.
  • Audio feedback added when scrolling/adjusting integer inputs in settings.
  • Seagull, crow, raven sfx added.

Localization

  • Fixed some keys in french locale which were outdated.
  • Added notes on which languages are available in Work-in-Progress (WIP) states in the language selection dropdown.

Changed files in this update

