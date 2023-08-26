Changelog - v0.6.3

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
UI
- Happiness breakdown screen now updated with icons for each line, icons on left side.
- New line added for Happiness reduction from disease deaths in Happiness breakdown screen.
- Line added in Sanitation breakdown for the new factor of 'Low sanitation over time'.
- Minor UI updates to Lobby screen.
- Icon overhaul
- Removed maxWidth of unit details in HUD which would make some text cut off poorly on very wide displays.
Gameplay
- Difficulty can now be selected for the main scenarios.
- Some scenarios you start with more population based on difficulty selection. Defender on Medium is now much easier than it used to be (old settings retained in Hard mode)
- Sanitation simulation of diseases now varies with Difficulty selected.
- Score calculation at victory now takes Difficulty into consideration.
- Low sanitation over longer periods of time will now stack up, reducing your sanitation further. It can never exceed 10% of your sanitation penalty from population size.
- Food rationing at lower levels now affects sanitation.
- Adjusted/reduced how many units pacifistic AI nations recruit.
- Adjusted how AI selects food rationing in their settlements.
- Adjusted how AI recruits units, taking into consideration units in current recruitment queue. It was previously over-queuing recruitments.
- Increased happiness from Standard rations and Extra rations.
Multiplayer
- Fixed color of settlement flag in multiplayer.
Graphics
- Birds added.
- Increased ambient light in world map.
Input
- Adjusted so integer inputs in settings no longer adjust on scrolling. Scrolling to adjust still works but requires first clicking/hitting Enter on the relevant setting to activate it for editing.
Bug
- Fixed an issue where clicking on integer inputs in settings would make the description disappear.
- Fixed a soft-lock issue where the Defender tutorial would not load properly.
Audio
- Voice SFX now available in Swedish locale.
- Audio feedback added when scrolling/adjusting integer inputs in settings.
- Seagull, crow, raven sfx added.
Localization
- Fixed some keys in french locale which were outdated.
- Added notes on which languages are available in Work-in-Progress (WIP) states in the language selection dropdown.
