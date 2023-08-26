A new map and more neutral units

This patch adds a new large map to Andalia called "Fertile Delta"

Fertile Delta is subdivided by countless waterways and consists of patches of woodland, swamp and grass plains.

Due to the unusual layout of the map, it only supports up to 5 players. However, in exchange it also houses various remote places with hidden resources or treasures.

This patch also adds numerous new variants of neutral enemy units to the game. The "bandit groups" in the existing maps have been diversified with new bandit variants (orcs, halflings, robber-knights).

More treasures, guarded by neutral troops, have been added to various places on existing maps. Mines (except for ore mines) are now generally guarded by groups of neutral units.

The hive now features a new, more powerful variant of the Troglodyte, the Inferno Troglodyte which is usually encountered close to the hive main building, but may also appear in hive offensives during a long-running game.