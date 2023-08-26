With this update, we're adding a loading screen to the game. Yep, wow!
The game takes a bit to load and that felt like there was something wrong.
Now, it should open up much quicker while all the assets are being loaded in the background.
ULTRAMASSIVE Playtest update for 26 August 2023
Added a loading screen
