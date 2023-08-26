 Skip to content

ULTRAMASSIVE Playtest update for 26 August 2023

Added a loading screen

ULTRAMASSIVE Playtest update for 26 August 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With this update, we're adding a loading screen to the game. Yep, wow!
The game takes a bit to load and that felt like there was something wrong.
Now, it should open up much quicker while all the assets are being loaded in the background.

Changed files in this update

