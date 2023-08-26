- fixed the measure return value being of the wrong type
- fixed indentation of nested functions not being checked
- fixed sequence unpacking on lists
- fixed breakpoints not being removed
- fixed floating error message after reloading the scene
The Farmer Was Replaced update for 26 August 2023
Bug Fixes
