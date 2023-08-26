 Skip to content

The Farmer Was Replaced update for 26 August 2023

Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed the measure return value being of the wrong type
  • fixed indentation of nested functions not being checked
  • fixed sequence unpacking on lists
  • fixed breakpoints not being removed
  • fixed floating error message after reloading the scene

