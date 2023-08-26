 Skip to content

CARNAGE OFFERING TD update for 26 August 2023

Update 25: Cheat code added

26 August 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2 codes have been added. One to unlock all levels and the other to generate resources.

First clue: What is the name of the most coveted fictitious resource in the galaxy?
Second clue: Find a synonym for LEVELUP

