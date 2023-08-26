 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hitmen Party update for 26 August 2023

Hotfix 1.1 #2

Share · View all patches · Build 12039076 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update that fixes a few additional things from patch 1.1, including:

  • Setting for keyboard layout (azerty/qwerty) directly in game
  • Translation issue on control canvas
  • Fishing has been fixed on lower side of park map

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1815291 Depot 1815291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link