Hotfix 1.1 #2

Small update that fixes a few additional things from patch 1.1, including:
- Setting for keyboard layout (azerty/qwerty) directly in game
- Translation issue on control canvas
- Fishing has been fixed on lower side of park map
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Small update that fixes a few additional things from patch 1.1, including:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update