Thief Simulator 2: Prologue update for 26 August 2023

Update 1.3 - big performance fix

Build 12039074 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, one of the last updates for the prologue, but this time something a lot of people had a problem with.

  • Big FPS boost (30-40FPS more on average)
  • Lowered player hands a bit

Enjoy.

