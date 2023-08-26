Ver. 0.2.28 Available

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.28 now available.

*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.

Added an item to SETTINGS to show balloons of events along the journey

Increased member variety (appearance differences)

Increased number of random names of members

Fixed minor bugs

■Added an item to SETTINGS to show balloons of events along the journey

I implemented it based on the request I received. If a caravan picks up something or a battle breaks out along its journey, a balloon appears at the top of the members. The default setting is OFF.

■Increased number of random names of members

Implemented the name submitted in the Character Names Request . Thank you for sending it to me.

Please continue to observe the caravan.