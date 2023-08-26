 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

maboroshi caravan update for 26 August 2023

Ver. 0.2.28 Available

Share · View all patches · Build 12039042 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.28 now available.
*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.

  • Added an item to SETTINGS to show balloons of events along the journey
  • Increased member variety (appearance differences)
  • Increased number of random names of members
  • Fixed minor bugs

■Added an item to SETTINGS to show balloons of events along the journey
I implemented it based on the request I received. If a caravan picks up something or a battle breaks out along its journey, a balloon appears at the top of the members. The default setting is OFF.

■Increased number of random names of members
Implemented the name submitted in the Character Names Request . Thank you for sending it to me.

Please continue to observe the caravan.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2159671 Depot 2159671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link