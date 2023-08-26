Ver. 0.2.28 Available

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.28 now available.
*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.
- Added an item to SETTINGS to show balloons of events along the journey
- Increased member variety (appearance differences)
- Increased number of random names of members
- Fixed minor bugs
I implemented it based on the request I received. If a caravan picks up something or a battle breaks out along its journey, a balloon appears at the top of the members. The default setting is OFF.
Implemented the name submitted in the Character Names Request . Thank you for sending it to me.
Please continue to observe the caravan.
Changed files in this update