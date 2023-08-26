 Skip to content

eSail Sailing Simulator update for 26 August 2023

Update 2.3.207

Build 12039041

This update has a number of small bug fixes and improvements. Thank you to users for reporting these and helping replicate these issues.

  • Fixed bug where game boat's engines were not sounding
  • Fixed bug where anchoring was not working in Mooring Sandbox
  • Improved physics fighting between mooring lines with stern-to mooring
  • Anchoring - improved holding especially on sloping or slimy sea bed
  • Jib now should unfurl easier if on the leeward side.
  • Yaw now made to bring the stern quarter to the wind (blows the bow away from direction of wind)
  • Added Change Password text to button on Edit User Screen
  • Quick Start now says “(Advanced Users)”
  • Edit User screen now has shortcut to force Registration Completed.
  • Alert added when an Add-on is installed referring user to new tutorials.
  • Alert added when adding mooring lines before fenders.
  • Added a check to stop fenders being rigged after mooring lines.
  • Changed eSail Pro tutorial wording to refer to new Etincelle pump and tank being quarter full on new boat.
  • Added new Etincelle fuel pump.
  • New boats now get quarter tank of fuel.
  • Made all dashboard mode buttons pointer click (not pointer down). This might prevent bug where cannot change mode.
  • Bug fixes for setting sleeve colors and winches while doing central mooring

