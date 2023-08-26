Update 2.3.207

This update has a number of small bug fixes and improvements. Thank you to users for reporting these and helping replicate these issues.
- Fixed bug where game boat's engines were not sounding
- Fixed bug where anchoring was not working in Mooring Sandbox
- Improved physics fighting between mooring lines with stern-to mooring
- Anchoring - improved holding especially on sloping or slimy sea bed
- Jib now should unfurl easier if on the leeward side.
- Yaw now made to bring the stern quarter to the wind (blows the bow away from direction of wind)
- Added Change Password text to button on Edit User Screen
- Quick Start now says “(Advanced Users)”
- Edit User screen now has shortcut to force Registration Completed.
- Alert added when an Add-on is installed referring user to new tutorials.
- Alert added when adding mooring lines before fenders.
- Added a check to stop fenders being rigged after mooring lines.
- Changed eSail Pro tutorial wording to refer to new Etincelle pump and tank being quarter full on new boat.
- Added new Etincelle fuel pump.
- New boats now get quarter tank of fuel.
- Made all dashboard mode buttons pointer click (not pointer down). This might prevent bug where cannot change mode.
- Bug fixes for setting sleeve colors and winches while doing central mooring
2.3.206
2.3.205 (Test 17/8/2023)
