L/Right Reflection update for 26 August 2023

English version of L/Right Reflection released!

Thank you for playing L/Right Reflection. We released version 1.1.0.
With this update, we've introduced an English version for our global players.

For our Japanese version players, rest assured that your save data can be seamlessly transferred to the new version.
If your Steam client language is set to anything other than English, you will need to manually change the game's language to English through the game's properties.
For a step-by-step guide on how to do this, please refer to the Steam support page.
https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/4984-C127-121D-B3F2

