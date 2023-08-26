Combat Update Out Now!

Hello!

After an extended open beta we're now ready to release the Combat Update onto the main branch of the game!

You can see the new update in action in the trailer above!

This update adds a whole new combat layer to the simulation which should change how the game plays in some interesting ways.

Previously the main strategy for success in a creature was speed, if it could swim fast, then it was likely to succeed and flourish in the ecosystem. But now all creatures will develop a range of combat statistics, and will need to adapt to survive attacks from predators and apex predators.

Some of these are under the hood stats, such as bite strength and poison resistance, but others are visual too such as a puffing up in a threatening behaviour, using electrical attacks to stun enemies, or growing poisonous spikes on their body.

Patch Notes:

FEATURES

Combat Simulation: Combat is heavily physics-based and includes new traits (and new uses of existing ones) that can be factors in a species' evolutionary future.