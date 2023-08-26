【230826.Patch】

Update Detail：

Fixed an issue in which extreme circumstances could cause storyline crossovers. Resolved the problem where reloading furnace might disappear. Fixed an occurrence where lots of continuous sleep could prevent the triggering of certain events Addressed the problem of repetitive appearance of certain texts. Optimized certain text prompts.

Additional: (develop test branch)

To access the dev testing version:

(dev branch features: separate save/exit buttons, full randomness, persistent acceleration, all automatic saves canceled)

Right-click on "Diablo The Abyss" in your Steam library =>

open "Properties" =>

select the "Betas" tab =>

choose "develop" from the "Select the beta you would like to opt into" dropdown.

No need to input any check code. The game will update upon closing.

If you wish to switch the dev branch back to the normal branch, also select "None" in the "Select the beta you would like to opt into" and then close to update.

Regarding saved progress: The dev testing version and the stable version share the same save files.