Sunkenland update for 26 August 2023

Hotfix V0.1.04

Hotfix V0.1.04

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the game wouldn't save properly when logging out due to the GlobalData Sleep bug.
  • Resolved the problem where players were losing their inventory after loading a coop session.
  • Fixed the water purifier, which was not displaying the water amount correctly.
  • Addressed an issue where the door open and close sounds were audible to the entire world.
  • Fixed a bug where clients couldn't see the roof during coop sessions.
  • Corrected an error where Korean letters were not being displayed correctly.
  • Base no longer gets overwhelmed by large amounts of enemies from different factions.
  • Resolved the bug causing players to continuously sink while diving.
  • Adjusted the intense head swaying motion that occurred while sprinting, which could lead to motion sickness.

New Features and Changes:

  • Added a feature to push the boat off shore. Press the P button to activate.
  • Added fishing rot to the crafting menu.
  • Implemented a toggle in settings for camera shake while chopping trees.
  • Introduced an Aiming Mode selector in the settings.
  • Increased the length of a day for a more immersive experience.
  • Slightly reduced the hunger and thirst rate for better balance.
  • Increased the amount of cloth.
  • Added more marlin fish to the game world.
  • Included missing translations for various items and buildings.

