Hotfix V0.1.04

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the game wouldn't save properly when logging out due to the GlobalData Sleep bug.
- Resolved the problem where players were losing their inventory after loading a coop session.
- Fixed the water purifier, which was not displaying the water amount correctly.
- Addressed an issue where the door open and close sounds were audible to the entire world.
- Fixed a bug where clients couldn't see the roof during coop sessions.
- Corrected an error where Korean letters were not being displayed correctly.
- Base no longer gets overwhelmed by large amounts of enemies from different factions.
- Resolved the bug causing players to continuously sink while diving.
- Adjusted the intense head swaying motion that occurred while sprinting, which could lead to motion sickness.
New Features and Changes:
- Added a feature to push the boat off shore. Press the P button to activate.
- Added fishing rot to the crafting menu.
- Implemented a toggle in settings for camera shake while chopping trees.
- Introduced an Aiming Mode selector in the settings.
- Increased the length of a day for a more immersive experience.
- Slightly reduced the hunger and thirst rate for better balance.
- Increased the amount of cloth.
- Added more marlin fish to the game world.
- Included missing translations for various items and buildings.
Changed files in this update