Patch Note v.0841

Change List:
- Runes can now be removed in the Forge;
- Slightly decreased the HP of melee bosses, and nerfed Ward that's been used by the Light Boss;
- Improved the experience of the Dismantle Button, now it won't stay on when you turn off the panel.
Fix List:
- Fixed an issue where sometimes the game would freeze after the 1st battle;
- Fixed an issue where your cards are pretty hard to select when there are a lot of cards.
- Fixed an issue where the battle field would be shifted when you start a mission;
- Fixed some text displaying issue;
- The Repair Rune should be functioning properly now.
Thanks for the feedback!
