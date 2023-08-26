 Skip to content

Rune Gate update for 26 August 2023

Patch Note v.0841

Change List:

  1. Runes can now be removed in the Forge;
  2. Slightly decreased the HP of melee bosses, and nerfed Ward that's been used by the Light Boss;
  3. Improved the experience of the Dismantle Button, now it won't stay on when you turn off the panel.

Fix List:

  1. Fixed an issue where sometimes the game would freeze after the 1st battle;
  2. Fixed an issue where your cards are pretty hard to select when there are a lot of cards.
  3. Fixed an issue where the battle field would be shifted when you start a mission;
  4. Fixed some text displaying issue;
  5. The Repair Rune should be functioning properly now.

Thanks for the feedback!

