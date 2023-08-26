 Skip to content

九霄风云录 update for 26 August 2023

版本1.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

各位道友实在不好意思，因为1.0.0版本存在一些问题，可能会导致部分玩家进度卡死。
我们紧急发布了1.0.1版本。

v1.0.1：
修复游戏卡住的BUG，如果存档坏死，可以在菜单页->设置中点击重新开始重置关卡进度。

Changed files in this update

