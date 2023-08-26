- Increase the attribute of the damage gem, and the newly obtained gem can get the updated attribute
- Newly added relic, supernatural staff: each level increases the continuous damage by 1%
- Newly added relic, life code: additional damage = current health of the character level of the relic 10%
- New achievement, perfect relic: upgrade all relics to full level
- New achievement, perfect collection: upgrade all collections to full level
- The collection is adjusted so that you can choose which materials to collect
Idle Build RPG update for 26 August 2023
V1.0.17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2519991
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update