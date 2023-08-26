 Skip to content

Idle Build RPG update for 26 August 2023

V1.0.17

Share · View all patches · Build 12038756 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Increase the attribute of the damage gem, and the newly obtained gem can get the updated attribute
  2. Newly added relic, supernatural staff: each level increases the continuous damage by 1%
  3. Newly added relic, life code: additional damage = current health of the character level of the relic 10%
  4. New achievement, perfect relic: upgrade all relics to full level
  5. New achievement, perfect collection: upgrade all collections to full level
  6. The collection is adjusted so that you can choose which materials to collect

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2519991
  • Loading history…
