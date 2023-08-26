 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boss Fighters update for 26 August 2023

⚡TOURNAMENT'S ONGOING⚡

Share · View all patches · Build 12038719 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you all who've already joined the Tournament!🔥

That has been fun!! Check out the current Leaderboard 15 hours from the start (btw, you can watch it live here 👉 https://space.bossfighters.game/#/tournament-leaderboards) and JOIN!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1784651 Depot 1784651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link