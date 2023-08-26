 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Re.Poly update for 26 August 2023

Re.Poly V. 0.2.7f

Share · View all patches · Build 12038709 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Notes Version 0.2.7f

Additions:

  • Added more Pegasus spawns to the snow lands
  • Added item: Sylvana's soul
  • Added item: Ulfrig's Soul
  • Added green lands cave puzzle
  • Added dark forest cave puzzle
  • Added snow lands cave puzzle
  • Added logics to unlock the access to new Blueprints by interacting with the wisdom shrines
  • Removed: Pegasus spawns from green lands and dark forest (It is way too easy to tame them and if you have it with level 1 you beat the game too early which is breaking everything)

Changes:

  • Changed: To make the game a bit more progress based you have to kill the bosses in order to get access to better Blueprints. For example Gorothka for the copper stuff. (No worries I balance Gorothka for this)
  • Changed: Gorothkas soul is usable now and will unlock access to better blueprints
  • Changed: Boss souls will be converted into memory fragments when the soul is used but you already have it
  • Changed: Boss souls are a 100% drop after killing them
  • Changed: Bosses will drop a memory relic (50% drop chance) that unlocks a random blueprint once it is used
  • Changed: Campfire, Cooking pot and oven will produce coal when using wood as fuel
  • Changed: Mounts can no longer walk through normal doorframes. Use double doorframes instead
  • Changed: Monster Waves will now priorize your village center and will destroy everything that crosses their way
  • Changed: The waves are shadow monsters now
  • Changed: Village center is working like the building sphere. So you have to register into it to be able to build something

Fixes:

  • Fixed: Ceilings are not placeable. They will be destroyed immedeately
  • Fixed: Dragging ammo to a range weapon can cause the arrows to duplicate
  • Fixed: Some items are not working when they be used in the inventory via right click and use
  • Fixed: It is possible to deal damage to Sylvana while she is in air
  • Fixed: Tree hit effects and decals are much higher than the impact point
  • Fixed: When a bed is blaced and the game is saved/loaded there is an empty entry that can not be removed
  • Fixed: Using two claws will not reduce the durability of the second claw
  • Fixed: Level and Fiber Achievement is not working
  • Fixed: Mounts will shrink into fences and fence gates
  • Fixed: Armor stat is applied to every item
  • Fixed: Wrong amount display on loot containers and item bags for the contained items

Known bugs:

All translations were corrupted due to a file renaming process. I had to use a tool to translate everything again so a lot of translations would be very wrong. Please tell me if you notice something and I will implement your correct translation

Changed files in this update

Re.Poly Experimental Depot 970302
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link