Re.Poly V. 0.2.7f

Update Notes Version 0.2.7f
Additions:
- Added more Pegasus spawns to the snow lands
- Added item: Sylvana's soul
- Added item: Ulfrig's Soul
- Added green lands cave puzzle
- Added dark forest cave puzzle
- Added snow lands cave puzzle
- Added logics to unlock the access to new Blueprints by interacting with the wisdom shrines
- Removed: Pegasus spawns from green lands and dark forest (It is way too easy to tame them and if you have it with level 1 you beat the game too early which is breaking everything)
Changes:
- Changed: To make the game a bit more progress based you have to kill the bosses in order to get access to better Blueprints. For example Gorothka for the copper stuff. (No worries I balance Gorothka for this)
- Changed: Gorothkas soul is usable now and will unlock access to better blueprints
- Changed: Boss souls will be converted into memory fragments when the soul is used but you already have it
- Changed: Boss souls are a 100% drop after killing them
- Changed: Bosses will drop a memory relic (50% drop chance) that unlocks a random blueprint once it is used
- Changed: Campfire, Cooking pot and oven will produce coal when using wood as fuel
- Changed: Mounts can no longer walk through normal doorframes. Use double doorframes instead
- Changed: Monster Waves will now priorize your village center and will destroy everything that crosses their way
- Changed: The waves are shadow monsters now
- Changed: Village center is working like the building sphere. So you have to register into it to be able to build something
Fixes:
- Fixed: Ceilings are not placeable. They will be destroyed immedeately
- Fixed: Dragging ammo to a range weapon can cause the arrows to duplicate
- Fixed: Some items are not working when they be used in the inventory via right click and use
- Fixed: It is possible to deal damage to Sylvana while she is in air
- Fixed: Tree hit effects and decals are much higher than the impact point
- Fixed: When a bed is blaced and the game is saved/loaded there is an empty entry that can not be removed
- Fixed: Using two claws will not reduce the durability of the second claw
- Fixed: Level and Fiber Achievement is not working
- Fixed: Mounts will shrink into fences and fence gates
- Fixed: Armor stat is applied to every item
- Fixed: Wrong amount display on loot containers and item bags for the contained items
Known bugs:
All translations were corrupted due to a file renaming process. I had to use a tool to translate everything again so a lot of translations would be very wrong. Please tell me if you notice something and I will implement your correct translation
Changed files in this update