Re.Poly V. 0.2.7f

Update Notes Version 0.2.7f

Additions:

Added more Pegasus spawns to the snow lands

Added item: Sylvana's soul

Added item: Ulfrig's Soul

Added green lands cave puzzle

Added dark forest cave puzzle

Added snow lands cave puzzle

Added logics to unlock the access to new Blueprints by interacting with the wisdom shrines

Removed: Pegasus spawns from green lands and dark forest (It is way too easy to tame them and if you have it with level 1 you beat the game too early which is breaking everything)

Changes:

Changed: To make the game a bit more progress based you have to kill the bosses in order to get access to better Blueprints. For example Gorothka for the copper stuff. (No worries I balance Gorothka for this)

Changed: Gorothkas soul is usable now and will unlock access to better blueprints

Changed: Boss souls will be converted into memory fragments when the soul is used but you already have it

Changed: Boss souls are a 100% drop after killing them

Changed: Bosses will drop a memory relic (50% drop chance) that unlocks a random blueprint once it is used

Changed: Campfire, Cooking pot and oven will produce coal when using wood as fuel

Changed: Mounts can no longer walk through normal doorframes. Use double doorframes instead

Changed: Monster Waves will now priorize your village center and will destroy everything that crosses their way

Changed: The waves are shadow monsters now

Changed: Village center is working like the building sphere. So you have to register into it to be able to build something

Fixes:

Fixed: Ceilings are not placeable. They will be destroyed immedeately

Fixed: Dragging ammo to a range weapon can cause the arrows to duplicate

Fixed: Some items are not working when they be used in the inventory via right click and use

Fixed: It is possible to deal damage to Sylvana while she is in air

Fixed: Tree hit effects and decals are much higher than the impact point

Fixed: When a bed is blaced and the game is saved/loaded there is an empty entry that can not be removed

Fixed: Using two claws will not reduce the durability of the second claw

Fixed: Level and Fiber Achievement is not working

Fixed: Mounts will shrink into fences and fence gates

Fixed: Armor stat is applied to every item

Fixed: Wrong amount display on loot containers and item bags for the contained items

Known bugs:

All translations were corrupted due to a file renaming process. I had to use a tool to translate everything again so a lot of translations would be very wrong. Please tell me if you notice something and I will implement your correct translation