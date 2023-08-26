Update 1.4.0 has been released. List of changes that appeared in the game:
- Completely updated fonts throughout the game and made translations into all languages;
-Set up the camera after death in classic paintball and elimination modes, now you can watch the players of your team after death;
-Timer panel no longer disappears after death in classic paintball and elimination modes;
-In the best player mode, the name of the best player is now displayed correctly;
-Fixed bot hitboxes.
This update is released thanks to your support and feedback!
Invite your friends and play together!
Changed files in this update