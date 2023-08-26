Share · View all patches · Build 12038697 · Last edited 26 August 2023 – 09:32:06 UTC by Wendy

Update 1.4.0 has been released. List of changes that appeared in the game:

Completely updated fonts throughout the game and made translations into all languages;

-Set up the camera after death in classic paintball and elimination modes, now you can watch the players of your team after death;

-Timer panel no longer disappears after death in classic paintball and elimination modes;

-In the best player mode, the name of the best player is now displayed correctly;

-Fixed bot hitboxes.

This update is released thanks to your support and feedback!

Invite your friends and play together!