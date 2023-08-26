 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PaintBall War 2 update for 26 August 2023

Update 1.4.0.

Share · View all patches · Build 12038697 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.4.0 has been released. List of changes that appeared in the game:

  • Completely updated fonts throughout the game and made translations into all languages;
    -Set up the camera after death in classic paintball and elimination modes, now you can watch the players of your team after death;
    -Timer panel no longer disappears after death in classic paintball and elimination modes;
    -In the best player mode, the name of the best player is now displayed correctly;
    -Fixed bot hitboxes.

This update is released thanks to your support and feedback!
Invite your friends and play together!

Changed files in this update

PaintBall War 2 Content Depot 1561981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link