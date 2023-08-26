 Skip to content

千棋百变 ALL chess update for 26 August 2023

0826 v1.0.0 bug fixd

Build 12038670 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed possible bugs in AI during matches
  2. Fixed a bug where special moves cannot be closed during chess piece editing
  3. Adjusted the order of preset pieces
  4. Added an entry point for revisiting tutorials

