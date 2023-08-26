- Fixed possible bugs in AI during matches
- Fixed a bug where special moves cannot be closed during chess piece editing
- Adjusted the order of preset pieces
- Added an entry point for revisiting tutorials
千棋百变 ALL chess update for 26 August 2023
0826 v1.0.0 bug fixd
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2472141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update