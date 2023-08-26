 Skip to content

Far Lands update for 26 August 2023

0.8.05 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12038658

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • ChainSaw (requires fuel cans in inventory)
  • Lootable Buggies. They spawn randomly on the map
  • Updates to mercenaries:
  • now have a knockback effect
  • now react to damage dealt from behind
  • damage multiplier to head
  • icon above their head
  • now drop a random amount of pistol ammo
  • now they have some dialogue lines and new damage screams
  • now have a small icon above their heads
  • NPC companion displays an icon above its head
  • Layout of the Military Desert Facility POI has been updated

Changes:

  • Pumkins also give thirst points now
  • Lowered combat knife damage
  • Mobs will not drop loot now. They have to be looted instead
  • Trees Stumps will be persistent
  • Items don't spawn on roads anymore
  • Increased spawn rate of stone nodes
  • All loot in POIs is respawnable after 3 mins (Older saves might not work correctly)
  • NPC companion rescue Village POI is updated
  • Zombie Miniboss will now finish his attack combos
  • Zombie Miniboss combos will give 15 damage in first hit and 30 on second hit
  • Nerf to pistol damage 50->35
  • Increased craft number of pistol bullets 3->4 per craft
  • Raling can now snap to Triangle Foundations and Floors
  • Lowered base walking speed (this was necessary for combat to feel better)

Bug Fixes:

  • Some mobs freezing at random times is fixed
  • Buggies cannot clip trough Garage Doors no more
  • Water Catcher fix
  • Not building inside construction site POI is Fixed
  • Loot boxes menu won't glitch and remain on screen anymore
  • Added Jump key in Key Bindings Menu
  • Fixed spawning location after world load after using the bed in a world

