0.8.05 Patch

Additions:
- ChainSaw (requires fuel cans in inventory)
- Lootable Buggies. They spawn randomly on the map
- Updates to mercenaries:
- now have a knockback effect
- now react to damage dealt from behind
- damage multiplier to head
- icon above their head
- now drop a random amount of pistol ammo
- now they have some dialogue lines and new damage screams
- now have a small icon above their heads
- NPC companion displays an icon above its head
- Layout of the Military Desert Facility POI has been updated
Changes:
- Pumkins also give thirst points now
- Lowered combat knife damage
- Mobs will not drop loot now. They have to be looted instead
- Trees Stumps will be persistent
- Items don't spawn on roads anymore
- Increased spawn rate of stone nodes
- All loot in POIs is respawnable after 3 mins (Older saves might not work correctly)
- NPC companion rescue Village POI is updated
- Zombie Miniboss will now finish his attack combos
- Zombie Miniboss combos will give 15 damage in first hit and 30 on second hit
- Nerf to pistol damage 50->35
- Increased craft number of pistol bullets 3->4 per craft
- Raling can now snap to Triangle Foundations and Floors
- Lowered base walking speed (this was necessary for combat to feel better)
Bug Fixes:
- Some mobs freezing at random times is fixed
- Buggies cannot clip trough Garage Doors no more
- Water Catcher fix
- Not building inside construction site POI is Fixed
- Loot boxes menu won't glitch and remain on screen anymore
- Added Jump key in Key Bindings Menu
- Fixed spawning location after world load after using the bed in a world
Changed files in this update