Amnesia update for 26 August 2023

AMNESIA. RELEASE v0.95b

Hello everyone!

A few months ago we held a vote for all members of our community about the order in which we should develop the stories of secondary characters (by the way, it was available for everyone). And in case you thought we'd forgotten about it - we haven't!

ChangeLog v0.95:
Story Scenes: Eva
+Free Roam Alexandra bathroom - 1 star
+Free Roam Alexandra toothbrush - 1 star
+Minor bugs fixed.

Images: 867
Animations: 43

P.S.
New content starts on Monday after you have finished Alexandra's final event in the previous update.

