 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Caves of Qud update for 26 August 2023

Feature Friday - August 26, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12038605 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

204.102

  • Added Moon Stair plants to plant-germinating tables.
  • Reduced the Sunder Mind rank on novices of the Sightless Way.
  • Reduced the Confusion rank on disciples of the Sightless Way.
  • Reduced the frequency of novice and disciple gear drops.
  • Added a more accurate message for when a memory eater tries to eat your memories but you have none.
  • Sitting on a stack of chairs now splits off one chair to sit on.
  • Intimidate can no longer be activated on the world map.
  • Confirmation is now requested before offering items to sparking baetyls.
  • Unidentified objects no longer show up as points of interest.
  • Mechanical legendary creatures now retain "mechanical" in their display names.
  • Improved some cases of poor pluralization in generated text.
  • Removed some offensive words from the corpus.
  • Glotrot no longer causes you to contaminate the water in your containers. Instead you spit your putrid water on the ground.
  • Klanq can now puff on you regardless of what your body is composed of.
  • Fixed a soft lock when possessing an inactive crypt sitter via dreamcrungling.
  • Fixed a bug that caused doors to be closeable by creatures that should not be able to close them.
  • Fixed a bug that resulted in you losing control of your golem on the world map.
  • Fixed a bug that caused some strange pronoun behavior in electrical arc messages.
  • Fixed a bug that made some village denizens unable to give you directions when lost.
  • Fixed a bug that made it possible to throw things through walls that you were next to.
  • [modding] Grammar.Pluralize() now converts "lb." to "lbs."
  • [modding] In ObjectBlueprints.xml, part, mutation, and skill tags now support a field ChanceIn10000 that defines a chance for the tag to be applied (for example, ChanceIn10000="5000" applies the tag 50% of the time).
  • [modding] Added OwnerAfterInventoryActionEvent, which fires on the interacting creature.
  • [modding] Added a Silent parameter to Door AttemptOpen/AttemptClose.
  • [modding] IfGenotype and IfSubtype conversation predicates now supports comma delimited lists.

205.61 - 'beta' branch

  • Added move to next ability page and move to previous ability page bindings
  • Added a pagination indication to the abilities bar when you have more than one page of abilities
  • Item manipluation popups now correctly exclude already-used hotkeys for actions
  • Slightly increased the speed of the throw animation
  • Added new VFX for nullray pistols, rockets
  • Removed some incorrect "Enter" popup hotkey indicators
  • Fixed an unnecessary delay when rendering new style explosion VFX
  • Fixed the stepping when zooming in and out

If you enjoy our weekly patches, please leave a positive review. Every one helps!

Changed files in this update

Caves of Qud - Windows Depot 333641
  • Loading history…
Caves of Qud - OSX Depot 333642
  • Loading history…
Caves of Qud - Linux Depot 333643
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link