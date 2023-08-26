Feature Friday - August 26, 2023

204.102
- Added Moon Stair plants to plant-germinating tables.
- Reduced the Sunder Mind rank on novices of the Sightless Way.
- Reduced the Confusion rank on disciples of the Sightless Way.
- Reduced the frequency of novice and disciple gear drops.
- Added a more accurate message for when a memory eater tries to eat your memories but you have none.
- Sitting on a stack of chairs now splits off one chair to sit on.
- Intimidate can no longer be activated on the world map.
- Confirmation is now requested before offering items to sparking baetyls.
- Unidentified objects no longer show up as points of interest.
- Mechanical legendary creatures now retain "mechanical" in their display names.
- Improved some cases of poor pluralization in generated text.
- Removed some offensive words from the corpus.
- Glotrot no longer causes you to contaminate the water in your containers. Instead you spit your putrid water on the ground.
- Klanq can now puff on you regardless of what your body is composed of.
- Fixed a soft lock when possessing an inactive crypt sitter via dreamcrungling.
- Fixed a bug that caused doors to be closeable by creatures that should not be able to close them.
- Fixed a bug that resulted in you losing control of your golem on the world map.
- Fixed a bug that caused some strange pronoun behavior in electrical arc messages.
- Fixed a bug that made some village denizens unable to give you directions when lost.
- Fixed a bug that made it possible to throw things through walls that you were next to.
- [modding] Grammar.Pluralize() now converts "lb." to "lbs."
- [modding] In ObjectBlueprints.xml, part, mutation, and skill tags now support a field ChanceIn10000 that defines a chance for the tag to be applied (for example, ChanceIn10000="5000" applies the tag 50% of the time).
- [modding] Added OwnerAfterInventoryActionEvent, which fires on the interacting creature.
- [modding] Added a Silent parameter to Door AttemptOpen/AttemptClose.
- [modding] IfGenotype and IfSubtype conversation predicates now supports comma delimited lists.
205.61 - 'beta' branch
- Added move to next ability page and move to previous ability page bindings
- Added a pagination indication to the abilities bar when you have more than one page of abilities
- Item manipluation popups now correctly exclude already-used hotkeys for actions
- Slightly increased the speed of the throw animation
- Added new VFX for nullray pistols, rockets
- Removed some incorrect "Enter" popup hotkey indicators
- Fixed an unnecessary delay when rendering new style explosion VFX
- Fixed the stepping when zooming in and out
