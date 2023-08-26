V1.04 Update-The first game patch

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
New Content
Adjustments
- Adjusted the level difficulty to be slightly more challenging than before. Are the heroes ready?
- Optimized character rotation controls, making it easier to use certain aiming skills.
- Optimized loading time for individual enemies.
- Optimized the logic of enemy and summon skill monster state machines.
- Optimized the display of artifact replacement events.
- Changed the display of Luck value in the character attribute panel from a percentage to the actual value.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the bug where the chest in the map could be opened twice.
- Fixed the bug in the map event where characters wouldn’t die when their health reached zero.
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update