神器行者：奥罗瑞恩传奇 Playtest update for 26 August 2023

V1.04 Update-The first game patch

New Content

  • New event added : )

Adjustments

  • Adjusted the level difficulty to be slightly more challenging than before. Are the heroes ready?
  • Optimized character rotation controls, making it easier to use certain aiming skills.
  • Optimized loading time for individual enemies.
  • Optimized the logic of enemy and summon skill monster state machines.
  • Optimized the display of artifact replacement events.
  • Changed the display of Luck value in the character attribute panel from a percentage to the actual value.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the bug where the chest in the map could be opened twice.
  • Fixed the bug in the map event where characters wouldn’t die when their health reached zero.

