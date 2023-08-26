1.0.3Hotfix

Fixed the issue in the English version where the game would get stuck after the dialogue with Maxwell_Cat.
Fixed the dialogue issue that occurred when obtaining items during the conversation with the Three Princesses.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed the issue in the English version where the game would get stuck after the dialogue with Maxwell_Cat.
Fixed the dialogue issue that occurred when obtaining items during the conversation with the Three Princesses.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update