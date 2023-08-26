Patch Version v0.620.27 Red Mist

Hey everyone!

Sharpen those swords and brew some potions to prepare your Heroes for this next update: Introducing the new Event - Red Mist!

From time to time the mysterious Red Mist will gather and empower some of the fiends of Felonia. Ensure your Heroes are up to the task, because if they succeed, they will return with even greater rewards!

Patch Notes version v0.620.27:

New event - Red Mist:

Red Mist is a new random event that can happen in your town.

During Red Mist some of the land's foes will be empowered, making Heroes undertaking said objectives suffer from a 15%/20%/25% Penalty to Quest Success based on the current difficulty.

The Red Mist effects will affect all questing Heroes as long as the Red Mist is active, even if the quest started before the mist affected the corresponding objectives.

During Red Mist Heroes that successfully complete their quest will return with 15% more materials rewards than normally. This effect stacks with any further modifiers like Reward Bonus Potions & Challenging+ Quests.

Red Mist lasts for 6 Days and a Notification will inform the player of its start & end.

Quests affected by Red Mist will have a prompt on the various menus.

Improved Building System:

Improved building system! Allowing you to re-place walls in a similar fashion to how replacing floors works, making the change of decoration a much more pleasant task.

New Construction options with over 30 new pieces including new variations & a new set of walls, floors & doors for you to decorate your environments.

Changes & Improvements:

New UI Elements were added to highlight Boss & Red Mist Quests.

