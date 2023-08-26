 Skip to content

Light the Backrooms update for 26 August 2023

Player Movement Correction and Minor Adjustments

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing "Light the Backrooms"!

Update Details:

  • Fixed movement issues for the player.
  • Adjusted lighting and exposure settings.
  • Made various minor tweaks.

I would greatly appreciate your feedback and thoughts in a review!

