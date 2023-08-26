Player Movement Correction and Minor Adjustments

Thank you for playing "Light the Backrooms"!
Update Details:
- Fixed movement issues for the player.
- Adjusted lighting and exposure settings.
- Made various minor tweaks.
I would greatly appreciate your feedback and thoughts in a review!
