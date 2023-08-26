 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heartless & Dreadful : Return By 72 Hours update for 26 August 2023

Patch v1.026

Share · View all patches · Build 12038253 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Claws - Idle stance adjusted.

  • Toothpick - Animation delay for Spin To Win fixed so now it's basically instant.

  • Toothpick - Combo, more minor adjustments.

  • Toothpick - High Roller - Animation adjustments to add better "recovery."

  • D.Magnum - Slicing menace - Animation adjustments.

  • D.Magnum - Charged shot - Animation adjustment for shooting while grounded.

  • General - Bosses (in the main campaign) no longer stay and wait for you to hit them first, they will now start attacking as expected.

  • General - When the player dies, the weapons will no longer be visible or float in air in some situations.

  • Enemies no longer swap to idle animation if you land a melee hit on them as they dodge.

  • Boss 01 (Elegante) - Gave projectiles a small spawn effect so it looks better.

  • Mission 03 - Added some wind (pushing physics) on the roofs.

  • Mission 04 - Fixed a very small gap in the intro area allowing you to get stuck.

  • Mission 04 - Adjusted one encounter trigger size so it can't be accidentally skipped.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1701891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1701892
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link