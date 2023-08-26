-
Claws - Idle stance adjusted.
-
Toothpick - Animation delay for Spin To Win fixed so now it's basically instant.
-
Toothpick - Combo, more minor adjustments.
-
Toothpick - High Roller - Animation adjustments to add better "recovery."
-
D.Magnum - Slicing menace - Animation adjustments.
-
D.Magnum - Charged shot - Animation adjustment for shooting while grounded.
-
General - Bosses (in the main campaign) no longer stay and wait for you to hit them first, they will now start attacking as expected.
-
General - When the player dies, the weapons will no longer be visible or float in air in some situations.
-
Enemies no longer swap to idle animation if you land a melee hit on them as they dodge.
-
Boss 01 (Elegante) - Gave projectiles a small spawn effect so it looks better.
-
Mission 03 - Added some wind (pushing physics) on the roofs.
-
Mission 04 - Fixed a very small gap in the intro area allowing you to get stuck.
-
Mission 04 - Adjusted one encounter trigger size so it can't be accidentally skipped.
Heartless & Dreadful : Return By 72 Hours update for 26 August 2023
Patch v1.026
Patchnotes via Steam Community
