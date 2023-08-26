Patch v1.026

Claws - Idle stance adjusted.

Toothpick - Animation delay for Spin To Win fixed so now it's basically instant.

Toothpick - Combo, more minor adjustments.

Toothpick - High Roller - Animation adjustments to add better "recovery."

D.Magnum - Slicing menace - Animation adjustments.

D.Magnum - Charged shot - Animation adjustment for shooting while grounded.

General - Bosses (in the main campaign) no longer stay and wait for you to hit them first, they will now start attacking as expected.

General - When the player dies, the weapons will no longer be visible or float in air in some situations.

Enemies no longer swap to idle animation if you land a melee hit on them as they dodge.

Boss 01 (Elegante) - Gave projectiles a small spawn effect so it looks better.

Mission 03 - Added some wind (pushing physics) on the roofs.

Mission 04 - Fixed a very small gap in the intro area allowing you to get stuck.