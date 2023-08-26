8-26 Optimization and BUG repair

Optimization: Reception desk, display the number of beds. Specific beds can be positioned

Optimization: Merchant ship interface, on trade routes, displays port status, and can directly open port interface

Optimization: Description: turnover box, batch shipment mode, prompt: the quantity must reach N before shipment

Optimization: How many items can be moved in or out at the same time supported by the turnover box

Optimization: Construction Tips for Outlets: Just put them in the water at the boundary, no direction is distinguished

BUG Fix: After the occupational facility worker died, the problem of not automatically replenishing workers

Optimization: Construction workers will go to repair giant trees or ancient tomb monster buildings, etc.

Optimization: Soldiers are prohibited from participating in the bonfire party

BUG Fix: It is forbidden to delete the torches in the cell alone, and ensure that they are removed together to avoid abnormalities