Optimization: Reception desk, display the number of beds. Specific beds can be positioned
Optimization: Merchant ship interface, on trade routes, displays port status, and can directly open port interface
Optimization: Description: turnover box, batch shipment mode, prompt: the quantity must reach N before shipment
Optimization: How many items can be moved in or out at the same time supported by the turnover box
Optimization: Construction Tips for Outlets: Just put them in the water at the boundary, no direction is distinguished
BUG Fix: After the occupational facility worker died, the problem of not automatically replenishing workers
Optimization: Construction workers will go to repair giant trees or ancient tomb monster buildings, etc.
Optimization: Soldiers are prohibited from participating in the bonfire party
BUG Fix: It is forbidden to delete the torches in the cell alone, and ensure that they are removed together to avoid abnormalities
Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 26 August 2023
8-26 Optimization and BUG repair
