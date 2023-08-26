【DevLog】2023.08.26

- Bug Fix : The skill of Dragon Scale Armor has not been triggered
- Bug Fix : Program crash caused by Amulet and Challenge Gloves
- Bug Fix : The leaderboard is targeting the issue of incorrect display of Hell's Gate
LuckLand update for 26 August 2023
