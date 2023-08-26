Build 506: Patch Notes

SUMMARY OF CHANGES:
- Changed: Players no longer take team damage during pre-game
- Updated: Reduced crouch movement speed by 20%
- Pegasus Bridge
- Fixes and enhancements around chateau and wheat field
- Merville Battery
- Improved spawn protection for British initial spawn on variant 2
KNOWN ISSUES
- Cursor sometimes get stuck on screen. ALT+ENTER can fix this issue for some users.
- Steam overlay opens when Alt+Tab back into the game. (Workaround: Change game window mode to full screen window or windowed in Graphics settings)
- Cursor and icons can "ghost" over the screen after playing for a long time. We are actively investigating this bug. Please let us know if it happens with as much detail as possible
