Vanguard: Normandy 1944 update for 26 August 2023

Build 506: Patch Notes

SUMMARY OF CHANGES:
  • Changed: Players no longer take team damage during pre-game
  • Updated: Reduced crouch movement speed by 20%
  • Pegasus Bridge
    • Fixes and enhancements around chateau and wheat field
  • Merville Battery
    • Improved spawn protection for British initial spawn on variant 2
KNOWN ISSUES
  • Cursor sometimes get stuck on screen. ALT+ENTER can fix this issue for some users.
  • Steam overlay opens when Alt+Tab back into the game. (Workaround: Change game window mode to full screen window or windowed in Graphics settings)
  • Cursor and icons can "ghost" over the screen after playing for a long time. We are actively investigating this bug. Please let us know if it happens with as much detail as possible

