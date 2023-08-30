 Skip to content

Craftopia update for 30 August 2023

2023/08/30 Update Patch v20230826.1035

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

◆ Functional Improvements

  • Increased attacks that apply status ailments set to bows and guns.
  • Changed so that the status ailments set for magic wands are also applied to arcana bolts.
  • ""Punching Bag"" and ""Scarecrow"" no longer explode upon death.
  • Charmed enemies with 0 HP are no longer saved.

◆ Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the top of a snowy mountain would be considered the end of the world and receive damage.
  • Fixed an issue where the equipped position would shift when Smart Casual Attire♂ was equipped with a right-handed weapon.
  • Fixed an issue where a building lifted up with ""Gravity Glove"" would sometimes become stationary in the air when trying to lower it.
  • Fixed an issue where the Rush silver coin icon was not reflected correctly.
  • Fixed an issue with the refinery UI.
  • Fixed an issue where players could not enter a world where an ""Oil Offshore Plant"" was installed.
  • The visual size of the log house handrails has been slightly adjusted.
  • Fixed a bug where dual wield just attack left would not be a continuous attack.
  • Fixed a bug where ""Punching Bag"" would not disappear even if it died in multiplayer.
  • Fixed the underwater detection.
  • Fixed an issue where the effect of the Treasure Vault in Labyrinth of Torrent was not displayed.
  • Fixed an issue where when summoning a pet in the boss room of ""Ruins of the Beginning,"" the pet would be pushed to the edge of the boss room.
  • Fixed an issue where the altar name and clearing conditions for Anubis' Trial ""Snowball Altar"" were not reflected correctly.
  • Adjusted the position of the soul orb that was partially covering the ground or unintended ore.

