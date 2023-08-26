 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 26 August 2023

Update 1.71-3 Patch Notes

Build 12038134 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug with Chinese and Ukrainian language, where the "Sticks & Stones" button for starting new game is pointing to the wrong function, and starts a hardcore mode instead of Sticks & Stones mode

  • Fixed a bug with Chinese language, where the "Sticks & Stones" stamp on player status page doesn't display

  • Semi-auto guns (such as handguns, sniper rifles) will now be truly semi-auto, so you will have to click LMB for each shot. Pump action shotguns are not affected by this, and you can still hold LMB to keep shooting.

