-
Fixed a bug with Chinese and Ukrainian language, where the "Sticks & Stones" button for starting new game is pointing to the wrong function, and starts a hardcore mode instead of Sticks & Stones mode
-
Fixed a bug with Chinese language, where the "Sticks & Stones" stamp on player status page doesn't display
-
Semi-auto guns (such as handguns, sniper rifles) will now be truly semi-auto, so you will have to click LMB for each shot. Pump action shotguns are not affected by this, and you can still hold LMB to keep shooting.
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 26 August 2023
Update 1.71-3 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update