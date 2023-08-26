Update 1.71-3 Patch Notes

Fixed a bug with Chinese and Ukrainian language, where the "Sticks & Stones" button for starting new game is pointing to the wrong function, and starts a hardcore mode instead of Sticks & Stones mode

Semi-auto guns (such as handguns, sniper rifles) will now be truly semi-auto, so you will have to click LMB for each shot. Pump action shotguns are not affected by this, and you can still hold LMB to keep shooting.