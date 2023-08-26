Update #58

New Map, New Content, New Items, New Monsters, Fixes, Balance & More!
New Content:
- Replaced overworld map with a new map and biome to better suit the game graphics and performance.
- Added new boss: "Anubis" found around the pyramid.
- Added Ancient items that can be crafted at the altar on top of the pyramid with orbs and blood.
-Ancient Cartilage (Body)
-Ancient Tablet (Addon)
-Ancient Skull (Top)
-Ancient Pack (Pack)
-Ancient Pyramid (Rune)
- Added Ancient item set - Ancient items give a set bonus.
- Anubis boss has a 2% chance to drop 8 orbs which can be used to craft ancient set gear.
- Added new elite monster "Robot Laborer" found around the pyramid.
- Added Human Blood crafting/mutation item found only by killing humans.
- Added Alien Blood crafting/mutation item found only by killing aliens.
General Changes:
- Lowered block chance and block damage cap from 95% to 70%, if you go over it, it does nothing more than the 70%.
- Buffed Blood Set items and set bonus significantly on HP.
- Buffed Predator Set max bonus.
- Increased creature character slots from 10 to 20 saves allowed per account.
- Fixed monsters not spawning.
- Fixed Wulv collider positioning so its no longer hovering over the ground.
- Fixed Wulv Apex Hunter item to give up to 25 pounce instead of 100.
- Optimized world to give the game better framerate.
- Added Fog Of War so that you can't see somebody on the other end of the world, you must be in normal view distance. Also this change reduces latency and helps contribute to better framerates so not so many things are loaded at once.
- Doubled the world size around edges, made it resemble more of an island for immersion and less clutter, changed the forest trees to island/jungle trees and plants.
- Lowered drop chance rate on gems from 25% to 10%.
- All regular monsters now drop space junk.
- Fixed Lurker Mind item to scale block rate chance and increased damage.
- Fixed Roo Rat camera position.
- Fixed Clampers Hide In Shell ability.
- Swapped Haalk's vitality bonus on passive added resistance and changed Unholy Claw weapon into fortitude.
- Increased Haalk's size slightly.
- Adjusted block elements on Clamper.
