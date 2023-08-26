 Skip to content

DeadPoly update for 26 August 2023

Rebuild Patch 0.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12038114 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New items added
  • FARMING - Added crop plots (currently the crop is random, will have seeds etc in the future)
  • SALVAGING - Added item salvager
  • Added salvage components to most items
  • WATER COLLECTION - Added dew collector which can fill up water bottles over time (adding swapping water between bottles soon)
  • Added colored light buildables
  • Added system for placing buildables on walls (needs cleanup for collision)
  • Added batteries (generator coming next update, battery charging free until then)
  • Fixed guns with acceptable slots not highlighting when dragging attachments
  • Many backend optimizations to referencers
  • Fixed issue with low shadow setting making animations not work and re-enabled Low for shadow option

Changed depots in rebuild branch

View more data in app history for build 12038114
DeadPoly Content Depot 1621071
