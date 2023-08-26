- New items added
- FARMING - Added crop plots (currently the crop is random, will have seeds etc in the future)
- SALVAGING - Added item salvager
- Added salvage components to most items
- WATER COLLECTION - Added dew collector which can fill up water bottles over time (adding swapping water between bottles soon)
- Added colored light buildables
- Added system for placing buildables on walls (needs cleanup for collision)
- Added batteries (generator coming next update, battery charging free until then)
- Fixed guns with acceptable slots not highlighting when dragging attachments
- Many backend optimizations to referencers
- Fixed issue with low shadow setting making animations not work and re-enabled Low for shadow option
DeadPoly update for 26 August 2023
Rebuild Patch 0.1.5
