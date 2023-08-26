0.5.8 - Expert is here!

Life is crazy, and full of curveballs. But we're finally back with some new content!
Included in this update is a brand new 100 stage difficulty, uncreatively titled 'Expert' - think you can handle it?
We've also included a bunch of new features for custom level designers, and of course a slew of fixes.
Please enjoy!
Added
- Expert difficulty | 100 stages, plus 10 bonus stages
- Volcano world background | Try to catch your breath.
- Basic support for non-uniform object scale, including for animated objects. Still a bit broken with scales over 1.0 - stick between 0 and 1!
- Support for disabling stage tilt on a material
- Support for seesaw angle limits, and seesaw limit bounciness
- New stages
- Lanterns
- Pills
- Don't Look Back
- Capacitors
- Forgotten Path
- Strategy
- Squeeze By
- Hideous Hoops
- These Donuts Are BONKERS!
- Starfishies
- Tight Fit
- Wavy Waves
- It's all bowls here.
- Balancing Act
- I made this stage for you.
- Cut Bumps
- Kerplunk
- Foos Errand
- It's Alive!
- Q
- On The Hinge
- Oblong Hops
- Flowcones
- Sitback
- Argyle
- Drone
- Rollermine
- Balconies
- Ringsen Thingsen
- Earthworm
- Slopeless
- Super Happy Fun Time Roll Ball
- Whisked Away
- Broken Apart
- More-bius Strip
- Rockin' Holes
- Drum Pedal
Changed
- Stages changed
- Stacked Floors
- Bankin' On It
- Fighter
- Bicycle
- Alternation
- Linkspin
- Dipped Wires
- Poops Table
- Snakeway
- I HATE YOU!!!
- Airtime
- Hook
- Structure
- Self-Recursion
- Wobbly Wire
- Clamber
- Skate Tricks
Removed
- Basic course removed
All stages are still in the game! Some have been modified and re-used in Expert.
Fixed
~~~~~
- The "Visualize Trajectory When Airborne" setting now works
- Warp icons on the mini leaderboard are now the right colors (instead of looking pastel)
- F2 to report a bug, then opening the bug report form in browser, now goes to the right page
- Leaderboard scores now submit if you pause and exit to menu after goaling
- Fix wormholes and reflections in the bonus world
- Certain physics constants (friction, seesaws) should now work correctly with altered timescales (i.e. focus mode)
