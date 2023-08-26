 Skip to content

Rolled Out! update for 26 August 2023

0.5.8 - Expert is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 12038113 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Life is crazy, and full of curveballs. But we're finally back with some new content!

Included in this update is a brand new 100 stage difficulty, uncreatively titled 'Expert' - think you can handle it?

We've also included a bunch of new features for custom level designers, and of course a slew of fixes.
Please enjoy!

Added 


- Expert difficulty | 100 stages, plus 10 bonus stages  
- Volcano world background | Try to catch your breath.  
- Basic support for non-uniform object scale, including for animated objects. Still a bit broken with scales over 1.0 - stick between 0 and 1!  
- Support for disabling stage tilt on a material  
- Support for seesaw angle limits, and seesaw limit bounciness  
- New stages  
- Lanterns  
- Pills  
- Don't Look Back  
- Capacitors  
- Forgotten Path  
- Strategy  
- Squeeze By  
- Hideous Hoops  
- These Donuts Are BONKERS!  
- Starfishies  
- Tight Fit  
- Wavy Waves  
- It's all bowls here.  
- Balancing Act  
- I made this stage for you.  
- Cut Bumps  
- Kerplunk  
- Foos Errand  
- It's Alive!  
- Q  
- On The Hinge  
- Oblong Hops  
- Flowcones  
- Sitback  
- Argyle  
- Drone  
- Rollermine  
- Balconies  
- Ringsen Thingsen  
- Earthworm  
- Slopeless  
- Super Happy Fun Time Roll Ball  
- Whisked Away  
- Broken Apart  
- More-bius Strip  
- Rockin' Holes  
- Drum Pedal

Changed
  • Stages changed
  • Stacked Floors
  • Bankin' On It
  • Fighter
  • Bicycle
  • Alternation
  • Linkspin
  • Dipped Wires
  • Poops Table
  • Snakeway
  • I HATE YOU!!!
  • Airtime
  • Hook
  • Structure
  • Self-Recursion
  • Wobbly Wire
  • Clamber
  • Skate Tricks

Removed 



- Basic course removed  
All stages are still in the game! Some have been modified and re-used in Expert.

Fixed  
~~~~~

- The "Visualize Trajectory When Airborne" setting now works  
- Warp icons on the mini leaderboard are now the right colors (instead of looking pastel)  
- F2 to report a bug, then opening the bug report form in browser, now goes to the right page  
- Leaderboard scores now submit if you pause and exit to menu after goaling  
- Fix wormholes and reflections in the bonus world  
- Certain physics constants (friction, seesaws) should now work correctly with altered timescales (i.e. focus mode)

Changed files in this update

Rolled Out! Windows x86_64 Content Depot 873271
  • Loading history…
Rolled Out! Linux x86_64 Content Depot 873272
  • Loading history…
