0.5.8 - Expert is here!

Life is crazy, and full of curveballs. But we're finally back with some new content!

Included in this update is a brand new 100 stage difficulty, uncreatively titled 'Expert' - think you can handle it?

We've also included a bunch of new features for custom level designers, and of course a slew of fixes.

Please enjoy!

Added

- Expert difficulty | 100 stages, plus 10 bonus stages - Volcano world background | Try to catch your breath. - Basic support for non-uniform object scale, including for animated objects. Still a bit broken with scales over 1.0 - stick between 0 and 1! - Support for disabling stage tilt on a material - Support for seesaw angle limits, and seesaw limit bounciness - New stages - Lanterns - Pills - Don't Look Back - Capacitors - Forgotten Path - Strategy - Squeeze By - Hideous Hoops - These Donuts Are BONKERS! - Starfishies - Tight Fit - Wavy Waves - It's all bowls here. - Balancing Act - I made this stage for you. - Cut Bumps - Kerplunk - Foos Errand - It's Alive! - Q - On The Hinge - Oblong Hops - Flowcones - Sitback - Argyle - Drone - Rollermine - Balconies - Ringsen Thingsen - Earthworm - Slopeless - Super Happy Fun Time Roll Ball - Whisked Away - Broken Apart - More-bius Strip - Rockin' Holes - Drum Pedal Changed

Stages changed

Stacked Floors

Bankin' On It

Fighter

Bicycle

Alternation

Linkspin

Dipped Wires

Poops Table

Snakeway

I HATE YOU!!!

Airtime

Hook

Structure

Self-Recursion

Wobbly Wire

Clamber

Skate Tricks

Removed