Patch Notes v0.08 Early Access

Features:
- Modern Helmet. Teams now have 2 helmets to choose from. You can switch between them on the Team Select screen.
- Alternate Jerseys and Helmets: Teams have Alternate Home and Alternate Away uniforms that can be set in data.
- Alternate Moddable Textures: Custom textures can be added to the Textures folder. See Phoenixes alternate uniform and helmet for example. Example helmet FBX is included in game files.
Improvements:
- Small changes to Arcade Two for more realistic overall gameplay. This is the recommended setting.
- AI QBs are more accurate and throw less picks due to new coefficient in physics gameplay settings.
- Increased pass rush power.
- AI lineman are faster off the line, allowing less pass rush cheesing.
- Defensive linemen disengage at a realistic pace (more slowly), opening up the middle of the field.
Bug Fixes:
- Mod.io v2 integration with better controller input on mod menu screen.
- Fixed keyboard and other UI bugs
- Fixed fast longpress issue in UI
- Fixed kickoff timescale slow motion issue.
Animation:
- Better hurdle landing animation
Known Issues:
- Can’t lock onto modern helmets in replays
- Spinning helmets in menus should match chosen helmets for team
Coming Soon:
- New character models with optimizations - Character is done. Needs to be integrated.
- More animations
- Catch animation system
- Throw platform system.
- In-game cinematics
- Cinematic auto-replays
- Improved crowd, referees, cheerleaders and sideline characters
- Grass field and VFX improvements
- Sound improvements
- Better AI coach
- Deeper audio commentary and in-game presentation
Changed files in this update