 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Football Simulator update for 26 August 2023

Patch Notes v0.08 Early Access

Share · View all patches · Build 12038092 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Modern Helmet. Teams now have 2 helmets to choose from. You can switch between them on the Team Select screen.
  • Alternate Jerseys and Helmets: Teams have Alternate Home and Alternate Away uniforms that can be set in data.
  • Alternate Moddable Textures: Custom textures can be added to the Textures folder. See Phoenixes alternate uniform and helmet for example. Example helmet FBX is included in game files.

Improvements:

  • Small changes to Arcade Two for more realistic overall gameplay. This is the recommended setting.
  • AI QBs are more accurate and throw less picks due to new coefficient in physics gameplay settings.
  • Increased pass rush power.
  • AI lineman are faster off the line, allowing less pass rush cheesing.
  • Defensive linemen disengage at a realistic pace (more slowly), opening up the middle of the field.

Bug Fixes:

  • Mod.io v2 integration with better controller input on mod menu screen.
  • Fixed keyboard and other UI bugs
  • Fixed fast longpress issue in UI
  • Fixed kickoff timescale slow motion issue.

Animation:

  • Better hurdle landing animation

Known Issues:

  • Can’t lock onto modern helmets in replays
  • Spinning helmets in menus should match chosen helmets for team

Coming Soon:

  • New character models with optimizations - Character is done. Needs to be integrated.
  • More animations
  • Catch animation system
  • Throw platform system.
  • In-game cinematics
  • Cinematic auto-replays
  • Improved crowd, referees, cheerleaders and sideline characters
  • Grass field and VFX improvements
  • Sound improvements
  • Better AI coach
  • Deeper audio commentary and in-game presentation

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1488561 Depot 1488561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link