Early Access Plans

Here are the development plans from early access to full release.

First, these are the high priority items that will cover the entire development process:

Any bugs that will affect or block your gameplay experience, I'll fix them asap; New mechanics or mechanic changes that will improve the overall gameplay experience; New Runes, Augments or Moves that I think would be fun to add; QoL interface improvements

Milestone 1 - Improving Bosses, and Enemies

Estimate: 1-2 months

Even though right now each boss has their own skills and move sets, I'm still not quite satisfied with it. Their skills is a bit too random and their mechanics can be more fun. My goal is to make each of them unique in their own way. (At least for unique that realm). And each realm's enemies can have a bit more skill variants other than buffs and debuffs. These will be what I intent to improve in the following month.

Milestone 2 - New Difficulty

Estimate: 1-2 months

Not just improving enemies' Health and Strength, this mode will include: No Potions, Less HP, Hardcore Mode, and possibly a leaderboard that only exists in this mode. Also I'm thinking about only allowing 4 units in this mode, and whether or not to increase card's rune slot to 5 (only in this mode).

Depending on how easy hard difficulty really is, I might move this milestone forward.

Milestone 3 - A New Game Mode

Estimate: 2-3 months

I already have a few ideas, but I'm not ready to say anything until they are finalized.

Once the three milestones have completed, I'll switch the game to full release.