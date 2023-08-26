Updated to a newer Unity LTS version
Removed all content toggles
Started remaking the "No Steam" popup, should not occur just yet
Started remaking all UI elements
Created Testing Experience for REDACTED
Fixed many issues in the Survival Mode
Table Ball Playtest update for 26 August 2023
Table Ball 2.1.2.0 beta 1
Updated to a newer Unity LTS version
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update