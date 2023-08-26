 Skip to content

Table Ball Playtest update for 26 August 2023

Table Ball 2.1.2.0 beta 1

26 August 2023

Updated to a newer Unity LTS version
Removed all content toggles
Started remaking the "No Steam" popup, should not occur just yet
Started remaking all UI elements
Created Testing Experience for REDACTED
Fixed many issues in the Survival Mode

