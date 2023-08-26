 Skip to content

A toad well travelled update for 26 August 2023

Update 3.5.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12037863 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game now adapts to full screen on higher resolution monitors. 100% Scaling still needs to be set manually through Windows display settings.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2026691 Depot 2026691
  • Loading history…
