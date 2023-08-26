Gaia Trek Roadmap for the future & V1.0.5 Hotfix Patch Log

Hello, Captains!

Since the release of the game, we have received a lot of suggestions and comments, each of your message we attach great importance to, and can be replied to as much as possible in the reply, which there are a lot of for the subsequent free updates to the inquiry, then take a look at the next update plan!

Some of the following are already in development and some have been on the agenda for a long time!

If you think the experience of "Gaia Trek" is not bad, I hope you give us a positive review to support us, and I also hope that you can recommend more to your friends around you, your support makes us the biggest power to move forward! You can also continue to Steam or other social media platforms to give us a message!

First week after release (August 26)

This week we are mainly focusing on fixing issues, fixing the issues that you have found and fed back in the first place to ensure your core gaming experience.

Modify the classic mode clearance time from 3 hours to 2 hours, the archive has been in 2 hours will directly trigger the settlement. Standard and endless mode increase speed x5, keep 3 hours pass time unchanged. Continue to adjust the melee units, for the melee attack effects to increase the range of 0.25 50% splash damage. Adjust the work mechanism of the chapel, remove the value to a fixed 1 valuables + 2 tributes, reduce the number of resources of the tribute, valuables and tributes can be shown in the slot specific items can be placed in The damage reduction provided by equipment has been modified to multiplication calculation. 50% probability of producing an additional current when the Thunder Elemental is working in the Elemental Factory. Repair the problem that the King of Technology achievement cannot be completed. Repair the problem of deleting accounts without refreshing the main interface. Repair the problem that controlled friendly units can be pushed.

10.Repair the problem that jerky and dried vegetables still appear in trade ships.

First month after release (September 15)

The September release will be one of our bigger releases, we'll be tweaking some of the monster attributes, as well as optimizing the characteristics of each race, and we'll be bringing the commonly requested garbage collection mechanism development online.

At the same time there will be a Race to the Top mode, in which you can go to players around the world to rank the game together.

October version

In the October version, we will add a new event system, as well as the corresponding event talent in the event system, through the event system will add more variables to the whole game process, need to be randomized by the captains.

With the addition of two new standard difficulties, captains can continue to challenge themselves!

November version

In the November version, we will add the day and night system, in fact, this gameplay itself has been designed before, only it is a bit more complicated than expected (and not just a screen light and dark change) so it took a bit longer still.

In this version, we will add new skills for elite monsters as a way to deal with more complex in-game changes.

January version

The feature that people are more interested in and is important, which we think can be realized and updated in this version, is the Steam Workshop. After the update, there may be an editor function for customized buildings and monsters, players can use the components we prepared to combine at will, or upload the models they made into the game.

Keep an eye out for the next update, we appreciate your continued support!