Project Hardline update for 26 August 2023

Update 1.0.1 and 1.0.2

Update 1.0.1 and 1.0.2 · Last edited 26 August 2023

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Incorrect colliders / hitboxes for walls on the Compound map.
  • Fixed Round Win Bug, where a team could win twice by defeating other team and capturing uplink at the same time.
  • Fixed Shooting range pickups: Knife being represented as a Glock
  • Fixed a bug that caused weapon attachments to not change weapon recoil correctly.

Quality of Life

  • Made world UI icons shrink when looked at so they do not obscure vision.
  • Increase sensitivity slider: This is to allow for overall higher sensitivities in game.
  • Added scroll wheel changing weapons
  • Highlight player in scoreboard

Balancing Changes

  • Nerfed M249 by adding more recoil.
  • Buffed X22 by decreasing recoil.

