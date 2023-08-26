Update 1.0.1 and 1.0.2

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Incorrect colliders / hitboxes for walls on the Compound map.
- Fixed Round Win Bug, where a team could win twice by defeating other team and capturing uplink at the same time.
- Fixed Shooting range pickups: Knife being represented as a Glock
- Fixed a bug that caused weapon attachments to not change weapon recoil correctly.
Quality of Life
- Made world UI icons shrink when looked at so they do not obscure vision.
- Increase sensitivity slider: This is to allow for overall higher sensitivities in game.
- Added scroll wheel changing weapons
- Highlight player in scoreboard
Balancing Changes
- Nerfed M249 by adding more recoil.
- Buffed X22 by decreasing recoil.
