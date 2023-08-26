 Skip to content

Warudo update for 26 August 2023

0.10.13 Update

Last edited by Wendy

  • 🗺️ A brand new Discover tab that allows you to browse & download workshop items right within Warudo!

    • There's even more coming soon to this tab, so stay tuned!

  • 📈 Editor UI enhancements! This includes a new "Add Asset" dialog, info cards instead of dropdowns, new fluid animations, tips, and subtle improvements.

  • You can now selectively toggle rendering of characters/props/environment in camera settings

  • You can now turn off gravity for props thrown by the "Throw Prop At Character" node

  • "Play Sound" node now comes with fade in, fade out, and trim options

  • New Vector2/Vector4 literals and decompose nodes

  • Fixed issues:

    • "Get Audio Device Input" node does not work with mono microphones
    • NDI global output not working
    • NDI outputs incorrectly displaying HDR colors
    • When editing an existing workshop item, the item description is trimmed
    • Camera position/rotation cannot be set with "Set Asset Position/Rotation" nodes when control mode is not None

