0.10.13 Update

🗺️ A brand new Discover tab that allows you to browse & download workshop items right within Warudo! There's even more coming soon to this tab, so stay tuned!

📈 Editor UI enhancements! This includes a new "Add Asset" dialog, info cards instead of dropdowns, new fluid animations, tips, and subtle improvements.

You can now selectively toggle rendering of characters/props/environment in camera settings

You can now turn off gravity for props thrown by the "Throw Prop At Character" node

"Play Sound" node now comes with fade in, fade out, and trim options

New Vector2/Vector4 literals and decompose nodes