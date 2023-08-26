-
🗺️ A brand new Discover tab that allows you to browse & download workshop items right within Warudo!
- There's even more coming soon to this tab, so stay tuned!
📈 Editor UI enhancements! This includes a new "Add Asset" dialog, info cards instead of dropdowns, new fluid animations, tips, and subtle improvements.
You can now selectively toggle rendering of characters/props/environment in camera settings
You can now turn off gravity for props thrown by the "Throw Prop At Character" node
"Play Sound" node now comes with fade in, fade out, and trim options
New Vector2/Vector4 literals and decompose nodes
Fixed issues:
- "Get Audio Device Input" node does not work with mono microphones
- NDI global output not working
- NDI outputs incorrectly displaying HDR colors
- When editing an existing workshop item, the item description is trimmed
- Camera position/rotation cannot be set with "Set Asset Position/Rotation" nodes when control mode is not None
Warudo update for 26 August 2023
0.10.13 Update
