Minigame Update and Announcements

Build 12037772 · Last edited 26 August 2023

Add a mini game



A new NPC 'Banny' has been added to the graveyard.

Visit Banny and give her a 'Carrot' and you can enjoy mini games.

If you win a mini game, you can get various items.

Carrots are exchanged for junk by Rosa or are dropped by monsters probabilistically.

You must clear the 'Napoli Forest' before you meet Banny.

Large Discounts

With the exception of some recently released DLCs, all Executor Girls related offerings are about to launch a big discount.

You can buy up to 50% off, so please wait a little bit!

There will also be a small in-game event during the discount period, so please look forward to it.

Developer News

The pandemic is over, but COVID-19 is still close to our daily lives.

I was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. It was a hard time, but I endured it well.

The update and development schedule has been delayed, so I'm going back to work now.

Close to 100 followers!

Executor Girls now has almost 100 followers on the horizon.

Thank you for your interest and support.

Don't forget to play the game and write a review!