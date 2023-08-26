Hotfix and results of the first day

We read the reviews that you left today and made conclusions from them. We will direct our efforts to improve optimization! Also, I want to remind you that we will be glad to any reviews, so do not be shy to leave them :)

Thanks to Vlad_Duko за руководство

Bugs fixed:

Tooltip disappeared on some screen resolutions

The interface was not scaled on non-16:9 screens

There was a frightening loud sound in the settings

There was no setting to disable mouse movement

Builder bees broke after the destruction of the building they were repairing

Minor text mistakes in several languages.

Thank you! We are truly appreciate all the feedback that you are sharing with us!

God save the Queen!

Team of Lemma Arts