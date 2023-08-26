Hotfix and results of the first day

We read the reviews that you left today and made conclusions from them. We will direct our efforts to improve optimization! Also, I want to remind you that we will be glad to any reviews, so do not be shy to leave them :)
Thanks to Vlad_Duko за руководство
Bugs fixed:
- Tooltip disappeared on some screen resolutions
- The interface was not scaled on non-16:9 screens
- There was a frightening loud sound in the settings
- There was no setting to disable mouse movement
- Builder bees broke after the destruction of the building they were repairing
- Minor text mistakes in several languages.
Thank you! We are truly appreciate all the feedback that you are sharing with us!
God save the Queen!
Team of Lemma Arts
