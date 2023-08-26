-- Fixed typos in a few events.
-- Fixed Lilith Textures.
-- Fixed not being able to delete your custom hero if you have only one left.
-- Fixed not able to hover the last line of relics on the compendium.
-- Fixed sometimes New Run button not loading Heroes.
-- Fixed Alliance Stamp sometimes not having a proper description.
-- Fixed Card Necrotic Blast description.
Hadean Tactics update for 26 August 2023
Patch 1.0.05
