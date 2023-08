Share · View all patches · Build 12037650 · Last edited 26 August 2023 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello villagers,

Sorry for the archive issues in versions 0.6.32 and 0.6.33. Emergency repairs were made today.

These are the update contents:

Fixed the problem that the game may crash when the scene is loaded.

