First Response update for 26 August 2023

Couple minor bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12037539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Also if a bug occurs while going mouse and keyboard to controller or vice versa and the subtitles stop working, resetting the option seems to fix it. Still working when I have time for a better fix on that

