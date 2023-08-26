 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Extreme Tag! update for 26 August 2023

Full Release v1.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12037483 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • In-game lobby list now shows bots.
  • Fixed EXP being atleast 500 every single game unintentionally.
  • Fixed Lightbulb hat being too bright.
  • Fixed Tag Me hat causing you to not be able to join matches.
  • New Robot Eye hat color.
  • New Durag model and colors.
  • In-game lobby list now displays which player is the Host.
  • Can now rebind Voice Chat, powerup, and lobby list buttons.
  • Minor changes to Shroomville and Ruins.
  • Bots with Hide and Seek should no longer break when the bots win.

Known issues:
Pressing the purchase button in the Item Shop causes the music to restart.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2207751 Depot 2207751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2207752 Depot 2207752
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2207753 Depot 2207753
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link