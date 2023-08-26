Full Release v1.1.2

- In-game lobby list now shows bots.
- Fixed EXP being atleast 500 every single game unintentionally.
- Fixed Lightbulb hat being too bright.
- Fixed Tag Me hat causing you to not be able to join matches.
- New Robot Eye hat color.
- New Durag model and colors.
- In-game lobby list now displays which player is the Host.
- Can now rebind Voice Chat, powerup, and lobby list buttons.
- Minor changes to Shroomville and Ruins.
- Bots with Hide and Seek should no longer break when the bots win.
Known issues:
Pressing the purchase button in the Item Shop causes the music to restart.
Changed files in this update